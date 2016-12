Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City, Okla.-A metro retirement community called Concordia Life Care Community, has been competing in their own Olympics all week.

Everything from the javelin throw to bean bag toss, pushups and more.

The purpose is to inspire residents to be active and to focus on teamwork.

The athletes are all 62 years and older, stretched, ready and energized.

To learn more about Concordia, visit http://www.concordiaseniorliving.com/