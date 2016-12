OKLAHOMA CITY – The Junior League of Oklahoma City is teaming up with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department for a Family Fun Night!

Laura Winkler and Katie Davis from the Junior League and Aimee Merick from the OCCHD stopped by Rise and Shine to tell us more about the event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family Fun Night is Thursday, August 18, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at 2600 N.E. 63rd.