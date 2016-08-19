Metro church to host backpack giveaway, guest appearances by police & hip hop artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City, Okla.-On Saturday a metro church called Integrity’s Voice Victory Church will give away hundreds of backpacks to kids stuffed with school supplies, gift certificates for teachers and police will be there to talk with kids about positive relationships between officers and the community.

The event is called “The Takeover,” and it’s all to raise awareness about unity with giveaways, inspirational messages and hip hop songs with a purpose.

The event is Saturday at 4501 N. Meridian from 12-3 p.m. and it's free and open to the public.