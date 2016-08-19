Two men arrested at Oklahoma City splash pads in separate incidents

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested two men in separate incidents for suspicious behavior near Oklahoma City splash pads.

In the first case, police were alerted by a Myriad Gardens employee about a man who repeatedly watches children at the children’s area playground and fountain.

Christopher Randles was arrested for trespassing and assault on an officer after scuffling with a police officer who asked him to leave.

The second man was arrested at a splash pad at Memorial Park, near N.W. 36th St. and Military.

In that case, the alleged suspect is accused of using binoculars to watch children playing at the splash pad while in his truck. The arrest affidavit claims that police found drugs, sexual aids, a bag of zip ties and the binoculars in his car.

“He was parked in an unusual place and we did find suspicious items including a sex toy,” said Travis Vernier, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In this second incident, Michael Spence was arrested for possession of drugs near a school.