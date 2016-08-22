Oklahoma firefighters prepare for annual 9/11 stair climb to never forget victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City, Okla.-This year marks 15 years since 9/11, a day many people will never forget, a vicious terrorist attack that killed thousands of Americans, including 343 FDNY firefighters.

Every year, Oklahoma firefighters are joined by firefighters from surrounding states to climb 110 flights in honor of their fallen brothers.

The OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Saturday, September 3rd starting at 7:00 a.m. at the Chase Bank building in downtown Oklahoma City.

The public is invited to cheer our crews along.

Donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Foundation which provides housing the families of Oklahoma that have been burned by FIRE.

For more information visit okcstairclimb.com