AMP Fest brings female musicians, artists to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - The first annual AMP Fest will take over Automobile Alley this weekend.

The festival celebrates everything about art and music created by women.

Visitors will be able to listen to 12 live bands that cover all genres. Also, there are about 40 different artists that will have booths and tents at the event.

The proceeds will benefit Oklahoma City Girls Art School and Rock and Roll Camp for Girls OKC.

AMP Fest will take place on Aug. 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 9th St. in Automobile Alley in Oklahoma City.

The event is free for all ages and is pet friendly.

For more information, visit the event's website.