× Authorities investigating after man’s body found in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a welfare check near N.E. 16th and Coltrane.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 26-year-old Carlos Castro.

Investigators say Castro died from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.