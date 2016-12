Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edmond, Okla.-You now have an opportunity to train like a ninja at a new gym open in Edmond.

It's called Phamily Fun & Fitness, located at 404 Wimbledon Road.

There are challenging obstacles for both kids and adults, testing your physical stature while having fun.

For more information visit www.phamilyfunfitness.com