Newest attraction at Turner Falls takes you on a 777 foot zip of a lifetime

TURNER FALLS PARK, OKLAHOMA -- The path to retirement might be rocky for some people.

There might be a few rough patches for others.

For Gary Fielding and his wife retirement involved an interesting idea and a pretty steep drop.

"I did not like sitting in a recliner not doing anything," he says. "We both said this would be a good thing to do."

Welcome to the 777 Zip.

It isn't a postal code, but Gary put as many 7's in it as he could.

"We've got 777 feet on Highway 77 with a view of a 77 foot waterfall and you take the trip in about 77 seconds," he smiles. "I did that on purpose because God's perfect number is 7."

Since early July the Fieldings have put upwards of 10,000 people on this runaway chairlift of a zipline which takes its riders right over Turner Falls and Honey Creek, even where Gary used to work running the Falls Creek Church Camp.

"So this view is not un-familiar to you," notes a first time zipline rider.

"No sir," he responds. "The overlook is something Joyce and I have always enjoyed. We enjoy the Arbuckle Mountains."

Gary got his inspiration a little over a year ago after repeated trips up here and after investing in the Curio Shop next to the overlook.

He got permission from the city of Davis and built as quickly as he could.

Then he's promised to give it up, chair, cables, all 777 feet, as a gift to the city which owns Turner Falls Park.

"After 8 years Joyce and I will give the Soaring Eagle to the city of Davis," he states.

You can ride fast or slow, backwards first, then straight ahead to the finish.

The end is the scariest part, but it's not bad.

Gary's only been on the 777 Zip twice so far, but is looking for 7 times 77 before he gives it up as a giant

Soaring Eagle present.

For more information on the 777 Zipline go to http://www.turnerfallszip.com