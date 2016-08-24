Police working to identify two suspects allegedly responsible for several robberies in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are working to identify two suspects who they believe are responsible for several robberies in Bricktown.

On August 13, several people reported being robbed and physically assaulted in Bricktown.

After the alleged robberies, the suspects reportedly ran away and got into a black SUV, which authorities believe is a Ford Flex.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males in their 30’s.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.