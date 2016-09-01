6-year-old girl dies after tragic accident in northwest Oklahoma

THOMAS, Okla. – A 6-year-old girl died earlier this week after a tragic accident in northwest Oklahoma.

On Sunday, 6-year-old Draylee Fite was riding in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle with her parents in the South Canadian River when she was struck in the head by a log, the Clinton Daily News reports.

Investigators say Draylee’s family was riding in the UTV when it hit a log hidden in the water of the Canadian River. The log punctured the rear driver’s side floorboard and hit Draylee in head as she was lying on the floorboard.

The girl was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with head injuries.

She reportedly passed away Tuesday morning.

According to the Clinton Daily News, she had just started the first grade.

Thomas and other area communities are coming together and wearing her favorite colors to honor her memory.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

