Registration open for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are planning to join the thousands of people who run and walk to remember those killed 21 years ago, registration for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is now open.

The “Run to Remember” is dedicated to those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever by the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City.

Since the race began in 2001 with 5,000 runners, the race has grown to approximately 25,000 participants from 47 states and 13 countries.

“Each of us can make a difference and the Memorial Marathon is a great symbol of people coming together to honor, remember and celebrate life. On Marathon weekend, everyone gets to experience the beauty and strength of our city,” said Kari Watkins, race director of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The 2017 Memorial Marathon will be on Sunday, April 30.

Participants can register at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s website.