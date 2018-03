Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINCO, Okla.--In the month of Septmeber, NewsChannel 4 is celebrating the kind acts of Oklahomans with a social media campaign.

Trinda Segard sent in a Facebook post about her grandaughter, Kylie.

The 7-year-old raised 108 dollars with a lemonade stand. She used that money to purchase items for the kids at the Children's Hospital.

