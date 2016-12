OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘Dress for Success Oklahoma City’ believes every woman has the right to realize her full potential.

The group offers a number of amazing programs for women all across the state.

The organization says it is working to help women achieve economic independence by providing support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive.

‘Dress for Success’ has a gala coming up on Nov. 11.

For more information on the programs, visit the organization’s website.