Former sheriff’s office employees facing embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pair of former employees at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are facing embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing from inmates.

According to court records, an investigation was opened in May after receiving several complaints from inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The inmates told authorities that money came up missing from their property while they were incarcerated.

Authorities say 21-year-old Montana Mullins was identified as the person who conducted a pat search and inventoried the property of one of those inmates.

At the same time, authorities also identified 22-year-old Chauncey Apple as another suspect in the case.

Court records indicate the Mullins confessed to stealing $300 from the victim.

Mullins and Apple were officially charged with one count of embezzlement.

“We have some of the finest employees in the country. They are entrusted with the safety and welfare of the inmates in our custody and of the citizens of Oklahoma County,” said Sheriff John Whetsel. “As exhibited in this case, we have zero tolerance for anyone who betrays that trust and certainly no room for any employee involved in this type of behavior.”

Apple and Mullins resigned from their jobs prior to being interviewed by investigators.