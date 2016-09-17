Oklahoma State Prevails 45-38 Over Pittsburgh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The biggest question surrounding Oklahoma State entering their contest with Pitt was how would the Cowboys rebound after that stunning loss to Central Michigan.

With running back Chris Carson sidelined with a hand injury from the game against the Chippewas, the Cowboys showed no hangover from last week's losing effort.

Mason Rudolph connected with James Washington on a 92 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game to give OSU a quick 7-0.

However, Quadry Henderson of Pitt squared things up on a 10 yard touchdown run on Pitt's first possession of the game.

Oklahoma State tried to answer with a 49 yard field goal, but Ben Grogan couldn't connect. However, the Panthers countered with a 48 yard field goal by Chris Blewitt to take a 10-7 advantage.

On OSU's next drive James Washington made an impressive 43 yard grab to give Ben Grogan another chance to connect on a 45 yard field goal this time which he did. It tied the game up at 10 a piece and that's how the quarter ended.

Oklahoma State took control early in the second, Mason Rudolph connected with James Washington on a 29 yard touchdown to give OSU a 17-10 lead. Washington has 4 receptions, 164 yards and 2 touchdowns before the half.

James Washington wasn't done after that, he hauled in a 50 yard pass from Rudolph which led to a 1 yard touchdown scamper by Rennie Childs. That gave the Pokes a 24-10 lead.

Pittsburgh didn't go quietly though. James Conner dove into the end zone from a yard out to pull Pitt within a touchdown on 4th and goal. The play was reviewed for nearly 5 minutes to see if his elbow was down before the ball crossed the plane.

That didn't phase Rennie Childs, he scampered 67 yards on the ground for the touchdown on OSU's next drive. Oklahoma State padded their lead 31-17.

OSU's offensive flow hit a snag late in the second though when Mason Rudolph fumbled an attempted hand off which was recovered by Pitt's Shane Roy. The first play off the turnover, Nathan Peterman connected with Jester Weah on a 60 yard touchdown strike to pull the Panthers within 7, 31-24.

Oklahoma State began the 2nd half with a 7 point lead, but a sloppy start tied the game up. Mason Rudolph dropped back to pass, was hit by Ejuan Price as he threw, fumbled the ball, and Matt Galambos recovered and scored. That tied the game up at 31.

OSU would answer, Rennie Childs scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a five yard run on the ensuing drive. The Cowboys had a 38-31 lead.

Pittsburgh tied things up quickly after that though, Quadry Hendersen scored his second touchdown of the day on a 50 yard run on the jet sweep. That evened the score at 38 a piece.

Early in the 4th quarter though, the game was delayed by lightning. The delay lasted nearly two hours, but the game is back underway.

Oklahoma State struck late with Mason Rudolph connecting with JhaJuan Seales on an 86 yard strike. Rennie Childs finished the drive on a short touchdown run a couple of plays later. OSU took a 45-38 lead. Childs had 4 touchdown runs for the Cowboys.

Pitt had under 2 minutes to make something happen, but Nathan Peterman was intercepted by Ramon Richards to seal the Oklahoma State win 45-38. OSU improves to 2-1 on the season.

Mason Rudolph passed for a school record 540 yards in the win.