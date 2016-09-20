Video of groomer abusing client’s dog goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A video of a groomer roughly handling a client's dog has been viewed on social media tens of thousands of times in a matter of days.

According to Williamsburg police, in May, a former employee of 'The Fuzzy Butt Stops Here' groomer recorded owner Mironda Henning roughly handling a dog while grooming it.

Court documents said Henning jerked and flipped around a white cockapoo named Gidget.

Henning was arrested in July and charged with animal cruelty.

In August, she was found guilty and charged with a misdemeanor.

She was forced to pay a $1,000 fine.

Many who have viewed the video said they don't think the punishment is harsh enough, so they are taking matters into their own hands.

On Tuesday, a group of people said they will protest outside of the business on Strawberry Plains Road.

At the groomer on Monday, workers told News 3 Henning no longer works at the business but would not say anything else about her.

It is unclear if Henning is still an owner of 'The Fuzzy Butt Stops Here.'