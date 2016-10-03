Drought intensified across eastern part of state last month

OKLAHOMA – Drought conditions intensified across the eastern one-third of Oklahoma last month and climatologists say that portion of the state could experience similar conditions in October.

State climatologist Gary McManus said in a report released Sunday that moderate to severe drought increased from 14 percent to 19 percent in September.

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that the worst hit areas run from Pontotoc County down through Atoka County in the southeast and from Wagoner County through Cherokee County in the northeast. The drought monitor labeled those areas as “severe.”

The report said moderate drought conditions extended from the Red River to near the Kansas border.

Climatologists predict above normal temperatures across Oklahoma this month and below normal precipitation levels across the southeastern quarter of the state.