Street of Dreams: Adams-Kirby Homes

Welcome to the Street of Dreams! As central Oklahoma’s premier luxury home tour and the only home tour event of its kind in the state, the Street of Dreams features the top home builders in the central Oklahoma region and showcases the latest home design trends and technology.

The Street of Dreams home tour will take place from October 15-30, 2016 at Black Oak at Iron Horse Ranch and is presented by Harry’s TV, Video & Appliances and James Hardie Building Products. Tickets are available for purchase online at streetofdreamsok.com/tickets. The Street of Dreams includes seven elite home builders representing all areas of central Oklahoma. One of the elite home builders in the Street of Dreams is Adams Kirby Homes.

As a family-owned business, Adams-Kirby Homes has been building quality homes for three generations. Headed by the father-daughter team of Richard Adams and Michelle Kirby, Adams-Kirby Homes takes pride in their experience and knowledge of the home construction process and their dedication to each home owner.

“We’re a father-daughter team so we know the importance of family,” said Michelle. “We also know the importance of creating a home for a family and we take great pride in building a comfortable, safe and quality home for each of our clients.”

The team at Adams-Kirby Homes values integrity, meticulous attention to detail, and absolute personal supervision – by Rick or Michelle – of each home during every phase of the construction process.

The Adams-Kirby Homes Street of Dreams featured home is a magnificent Mediterranean-style home with a barrel tile roof, soaring ceilings, open floor plan, and a chef’s dream kitchen. From the custom cabinets and built-ins to the ten-inch plank, hand-scraped wood floors, this stunning home does not disappoint.

Adams-Kirby Homes also keeps interior design in the family with Amber Adams McCullough, another Adams daughter and sister to Michelle, leading the charge.

“Amber does an outstanding job of embracing design trends while keeping an overall timeless appeal,” said Richard. “We spotlight gold lighting and hardware in our Street of Dreams kitchen while incorporating that trend into an overall home style that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Other features include whole-house audio with media room including a 4K projection screen. Venture outdoors and enjoy an exquisite pool and spa, phantom patio screens, a full outdoor kitchen, and a conversation area by the outdoor fireplace. The vast master bedroom is a peaceful retreat with a linear see-thru fireplace connecting with the luxurious and relaxing en suite master bathroom complete with a coffee bar.

A past Oklahoma State Home Builders Association state director, Rick began building homes in 1979. Michelle – a Certified Home Builder – began her home building career in 2000 and teamed up with Rick in 2005 to form Adams-Kirby Homes. Primarily building in Edmond and the OKC metro area, Rick and Michelle build custom homes and a small number of spec homes to showcase their work. Adams-Kirby Homes joined the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association as a builder member in 2006.

“It’s an honor to participate in this elite event,” said Michelle. “Adams-Kirby Homes is looking forward to sharing our expertise and quality home with the community and developing relationships with potential clients.”

For more information on Adams-Kirby Homes, go to www.adamskirbyhomes.com.

HOME SPECS:

3000 Stoneoak Lane

Price: $1,575,000

Total Square Feet: 5,372

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 Full; 1 Half

Garages: 4

