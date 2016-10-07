‘Fat’ and ‘lazy’ cat credited with stopping home burglary

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Strider the cat is not known for much.

“Well, he’s fat and he’s lazy,” said Barb Gansberg. “He’s kind of a pain in the rump.”

The Gansbergs gave Strider to their daughters 10 years ago, but he soon became “their problem,” as they say.

Once they realized Strider was there to stay, they immediately laid out some ground rules, which means the bedrooms are off limits.

According to KOMO, while Gansberg was home alone on Tuesday, Strider walked into the bedroom.

As she walked into the hallway, she came face-to-face with two burglars inside her home. She yelled, and the men took off.

Immediately, the thieves ran away and were arrested about a block away.

Now, Strider is being credited with saving the day.