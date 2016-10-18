Tulsa police sniper shoots, kills man holding 2-year-old hostage

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa police sniper shot and killed a man who was reportedly holding a 2-year-old hostage overnight.

Around 11:40, police say a 44-year-old man broke into his estranged wife’s home, grabbed her two-year-old daughter and held the girl hostage.

The man was armed with a gun, police said.

The woman was able to escape from the home with her other three children and her boyfriend, KJRH reports.

Officers say the man then went onto the home’s balcony and made several threatening gestures.

He reportedly pointed the gun at officers as well as the 2-year-old girl.

According to the Tulsa World, the suspect held the girl with one hand and the gun with the other.

The standoff continued until 3 a.m. when a police sniper opened fire, killing the suspect.

The little girl is safe and with her family, officials said.

The suspect is not related to the young girl, but he is the father of the other three children who were inside the home, police told KJRH.