This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Calling All Pizza Loving Sports Fans Pizza Hut is accepting applications for a new Pizza Hut All-American position and will pay one sports fan $50,000 to travel to unlimited NCAA Championships and document the experience through social media. TO APPLY http://blog.pizzahut.com/ Filed in: Seen on TV Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email