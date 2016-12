Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - The Healing Touch Community of Oklahoma is putting on a self-care symposium Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Edmond.

Healing Touch is a nurturing energy therapy based approach to health and healing.

You can register by contacting Paula Gullion at 405-306-0127 or Barbara George at 405-286-2662.

Please bring a snack to share and there is suggested donation of $35.