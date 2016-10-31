Arrests made in connection to statewide manhunt for accused killer, other suspect wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to the manhunt of Michael Vance.

Vance is accused of a violent multi-county crime spree which started Oct. 23 in Wellston.

That's where he reportedly shot two police officers before killing two family members and then shooting two more people in separate carjacking incidents.

Danny Roach, 34, is in custody and facing charges including accessory to murder after the fact, firearm possession and shooting with intent.

Authorities arrested Roach Saturday morning after a search of his home.

Court records reveal a number of firearms were seized at Roach's home on South Hudson street.

Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel says Roach let accused killer Vance into his home, provided him with medical treatment and exchanged AK-47 rifles with him.

Officials say all happened after Vance had shot two Wellston Police officers, murdered two family members and shot another woman during a carjacking.

Officials say Roach knew Vance was on the run from authorities and he admitted to the crime spree which had just begun.

"Roach said he was in a lookout for Vance while Vance was at his home and that, while Vance was starting to leave, a police car drove by the front of the home. Roach continued to be the lookout and finally told Vance whether it was clear for him to drive away from the home," Whetsel said

The sheriff wouldn't comment on the relationship between Roach and Vance but alluded it would become clear in the coming days.

The U.S. Marshals took the weapons seized and narcotics from Roach's home.

Roach is in jail being held without bond.

Late Monday afternoon, officials say they have two other suspects in connection to the manhunt and people who may have helped Vance hide from authorities.

Arrest warrants have been filed for Reginald Moore and April Harden Roach.

District Attorney David Prater also filed charges against Harden Roach and Moore.

Monday evening, it was later confirmed she was being booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

Moore is not in custody at this time.

If you know where he is or see him, call police.