Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly shooting brother-in-law in the neck

NOBLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting his brother-in-law in the neck.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to reports of a shooting near Cemetery Rd. and 72nd St. in Noble.

A woman called 911 saying she came home and found her husband shot.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found 26-year-old Christopher Kirkwood with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, officials say.

Investigators learned Kirkwood and his brother-in-law, 25-year-old Kyle Gene Shetley, live in separate trailer homes on the property.

Officials say Kirkwood and Shetley had a disagreement and Shetley shot Kirkwood with a handgun.

Shetley was later arrested for domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Cleveland County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.