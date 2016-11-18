× Police: Man suspected in double murder may be headed to Oklahoma

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities in North Carolina are searching for an Oklahoma man who is considered a suspect in the murders of two women.

On Nov. 6, emergency crews were called to a house fire in Macon County, North Carolina.

After firefighters put out the blaze, investigators found the bodies of two women inside the home.

“From the onset of this investigation, we have treated this fire as a suspicious fire and as a death investigation. We have been very meticulous in all of our efforts while conducting the investigation. We are limiting what we are releasing today in an effort to protect the investigation and to not hinder any future prosecution. We are now saying publicly that this suspicious fire has also been considered an active homicide investigation. We can say with certainty that both female victims died as a result of gun shot wounds and deceased before the fire,” a statement by Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland read.

Investigators began speaking with one of the victim’s sons, 50-year-old Paul Eugene Snow, who was living at the home up until the fire started.

Authorities say Snow originally cooperated with police, but has since disappeared.

A felony warrant has been issued for Snow after he failed to register his new address since he is a convicted sex offender.

Officials say Snow should be considered armed and dangerous, and they believe he may be headed to Oklahoma.

Snow is described as a white man, standing 6’3″ tall and weighing 168 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be wearing a small backpack that has flashing lights on the back portion of the bag.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 349-2104.