The incredible Light the Future Choir performs on Rise and Shine

OKLAHOMA CITY – The incredible Light the Future Choir is back in Oklahoma to raise awareness and say ‘thank you’ to Oklahomans who man a difference in their village in Kenya.

The group stopped by Rise and Shine to talk with us about their project and the children.

Oklahoma City based non-profit Maisha Project is approaching their ten year mark and is impacting lives at home and abroad to bring lasting transformation.

Light the Future Choir tours as ambassadors of this change; to sing, raise awareness and participate in cross cultural activities.

Rael Akoth Amollo is one of the young ladies in Light the Future Choir whose life took a turn for the better when Maisha began working in her village. She was one of the first children at Maisha’s feeding project ten years ago. An Oklahoma family invested in sponsoring the education of Rael and her siblings and developed a lasting relationship. She’s visiting Oklahoma with the choir and has a powerful message. Because of this investment, she and her peers came “from zero to hero.” Rael wants everyone to know they play a role in giving hope and changing lives.

While in Oklahoma, the choir will visit many schools, churches and businesses with their cultural performance. They’ll participate in giving back projects with Make Promises Happen, WINGS of Edmond, Regional Food Bank and Positive Tomorrows.

Thanksgiving is new to the children. They’ll have a lesson on why we celebrate Thanksgiving and share a meal with friends and supporters of Maisha.

The trip culminates at A Night for Africa, a free performance for the public on Friday, December 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm at NorthWest Event Center, 6009 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132. The choir’s high energy performance in English and Swahili will have you up on your feet dancing. International recording artist Fred Obare will be a special guest performer. Guests may purchase a Kenyan meal for $10. Every person who purchases a handmade Maisha bag will be entered for a chance to win a once in a lifetime trip to Maisha in Kenya, airfare included, to be drawn that night.

The choir’s tour positions them to become leaders in the Maisha community and inspires those of us in Oklahoma to do the same. The children will return home to Kenya ready to make a difference.