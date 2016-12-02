“You killed my daughter,” Victims’ family addresses man who murdered pregnant Oklahoma woman, unborn baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Joseph Cyr, the man convicted of murdering a pregnant mother from Blanchard, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Oct. 27, Cyr was convicted of murdering Jaymie Adams and her unborn child.

Adams was reported missing on Dec. 9, 2011 and was found stabbed to death on Jan. 7, 2012.

Oklahoma City police spelled out a twisted case of Craigslist sex sales in which Adams' husband was involved in his own wife's prostitution.

The jury relied on phone records and DNA evidence to reach their verdict, convicting Cyr of two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors believe Cyr met Adams for sex, answering an ad on Craigslist.

She was stabbed 27 times ending her life and the life of her unborn baby.

Adams family came to address the court at sentencing.

Cyr's family did not come, but his close friend, Sharleina Karn was in the courtroom. She does not believe he is guilty.

"Joe has great respect for people and life in general, and I just know in my heart that he could never. He's not capable of it," Karn said. "I know Joe, and I've experienced Joe. He's a kindhearted person. He's not someone who would ever hurt anybody."

Three members of the victim's family made a statement for Judge Cindy Truong.

Jaymie Adams' mother, Cindy Kuehler, wrote a letter to Cyr full of questions. Here is an excerpt:

"You killed my daughter. Do you have any idea what that does to a mother? You stabbed her through the skull. Why? How could you get so angry with her in a few short minutes? What was it that turned you into a murderer? Why couldn't you just walk away? You took a life that was not yours to take. You took not one life, but two."

Jaymie Adams' father-in-law Thomas Adams looked right into Cyr's eyes as he said, "I pray for you that you find peace and that whatever the truth is that night will come out. We honestly want to know the truth of what happened that night. We deserve the truth."

Jaymie Adams' step mother-in-law Kelly Adams read a letter to the court. She said of her daughter-in-law, "She did not deserve to be taken the way she was taken from this world."

Cyr had no words for the court. He stood silent as he learned his fate; two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Jaymie Adams and her unborn baby.