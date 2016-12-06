× Deputies across the state track down pair wanted for violent road rage incident

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies across the state worked together to capture two people accused of a violent road rage incident.

McClain County detectives told KXII that the victim was driving along I-35 in Purcell when Torri Killian drove directly in front of the man’s car.

“The victim went around the Mustang and the a few minutes later, the Mustang pulled up beside the victim and fired first round into the right side of the vehicle and then pulled around on the driver’s side and fired a second round into the vehicle,” said Detective Dana Guthrie.

A child in the vehicle suffered minor cuts from shattered glass.

In Pontotoc County, authorities were on alert after the road rage incident when they spotted the Ford Mustang near the Chickasaw Turnpike.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian told KXII that when they stopped the vehicle, they learned the couple inside was also wanted for a stabbing that had taken place near Sulphur.

The pair, Torri Killian and Brian Piper, was taken into custody.

Torri Killian was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and driving left of center.

Brian Piper was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of substance used as a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine and driving under suspension.