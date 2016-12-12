Blake Shelton helping couple who missed concert because of serious motorcycle crash

SOMERS, N.Y. – An Oklahoma country music star is making Christmas a little brighter for a couple of fans in New York.

In September, Jonathan Daniels was in a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones, collapsed lungs, a head injury and a lacerated kidney, spleen and liver.

Daniels and his girlfriend, Lindsay Baker, had purchased tickets to see Blake Shelton in concert in October, but Daniels’ injuries were so severe that he was still hospitalized.

As a result, the couple missed the concert and simply prayed that Daniels would survive.

“My girlfriend never left my side and kept praying for me,” Daniels wrote on Facebook. “It is now a couple months later and she still has to help me shower, eat, walk, drive me around to my doctors appointments.”

He addressed the post to Shelton and asked if he could somehow get his girlfriend to a concert.

Amazingly, Shelton saw the post and decided to respond to the request.

“I’m very sorry about the accident and I hope you recover soon and you’re feeling better soon,” Shelton said in the video. “Obviously, I’m totally ready to give you tickets to whatever show you can make it to, and don’t rush, for God’s sake, take your time getting well and getting ready.”