Mother arrested after allegedly leaving 2-year-old alone in freezing car for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. - A 2-year-old boy is recovering after being left in a freezing car overnight.

Officers were looking for a car that was possibly involved in a car accident when they spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center on Saturday morning.

When authorities got closer, they realized that a 2-year-old boy was inside.

Investigators told KDVR the child was likely in the snow-covered car for roughly seven hours.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia and frostbite.

The child's mother, 26-year-old Nicole Carmon, was arrested for felony child abuse.

So far, the boy's condition has not been released.