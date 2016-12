Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULTEPEC, Mexico – An explosion Tuesday at a large fireworks market near Mexico City injured at least 60 people, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, told FOROtv.

The explosion took place in Tultepec - about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City - where pyrotechnics are a major industry.

Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Puente said.

