Bodies of two people discovered inside Elgin home

ELGIN, Okla. – Investigators say they are waiting on an autopsy to determine their next step after the bodies of two people were found inside an Oklahoma home.

On Dec. 17, the Elgin Police Department asked the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation for help investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in the 1200 block of Cypress.

Authorities say 41-year-old Raul Nathan Fimbres and 36-year-old Jennifer Foy were found inside the home, where Fimbres lived.

Officials say the pair were in a romantic relationship, but had split months ago.

Special agents with the OSBI say they are investigating while they await the autopsy results.

At this point, they are not searching for a suspect.