Deputies ‘ham it up’ for a good cause

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Field deputy David Warta is patrolling the streets of Pottawatomie County to serve and protect.

And, on this day - it's a different kind of "serve."

County deputies are pulling over good drivers and blessing them with a holiday ham.

"A lot people are struggling with bills and don't have the blessings that we have. And, we are fortunate to do this," said Lt. Jimmy Brewer.

Eighty hams were donated and are being distributed to motorists, like Martha Marler.

"That was on my grocery list. Thank you for your service," she said.

The flashing red lights in the rear view mirror can cause anxiety.

But, it quickly turns to joy and gratitude.

We were there as Warta surprised some motorists.

"You looked like you could use a ham." "I could use a ham." "Merry Christmas from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office" "Thank you very much."

Deputies are also distributing gloves and hats to help the homeless survive the bitter winter.