Generous stranger pays off lunch bills for elementary school students in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – It was a Christmas gift that touched several families in one Oklahoma elementary school, and it was completely unexpected.

With Christmas just around the corner, school officials at Apple Creek Elementary School in Moore say one man was in the giving spirit.

School officials tell NewsChannel 4 that a stranger came to the school and gave the staff $200 to pay off any overdue lunch bills for students in need.

As it turns out, that donation was able to pay off every single lunch bill that was owed, and a few dollars were even left over.

School leaders say the man is not a parent to a student at the school, but said he just wanted to perform a good deed to others in the community.