Grandparents file lawsuit against DHS after Tulsa toddler dies from alleged abuse

TULSA, Okla. – The family of a 2-year-old boy who died earlier this year is now suing the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Earlier this year, emergency crews were called to a Tulsa home after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

When officers arrived at the home, investigators say 2-year-old Michael Rigney had bruises on his arms and face, and was suffering from a head injury.

Sadly, the toddler died from his injuries.

In February, police arrested Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, in connection with his death. Tina Morgan, the child’s mother, is also charged with allowing the abuse.

Now, Michael Rigney’s grandparents are suing DHS, alleging that they should have prevented Michael’s death.

Attorneys told FOX 23 that DHS was notified about Michael’s situation multiple times in the months leading up to his death.

The complaint says Michael had dangerous shelter, and that Tina Morgan didn’t want her children and was afraid she might hurt them.

The lawsuit alleges that a child welfare worker found that any claims against Morgan were unsubstantiated and closed the file.

Attorneys tell FOX 23 that Family and Youth Intervention Services sent people to the family’s home just 24 hours before Michael’s death.

However, court documents claim that FYIS indicated that they didn’t actually see Michael.

DHS did not comment on the lawsuit because officials said they had not seen it yet.