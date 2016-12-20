“I wish I could have spent more time as a kid,” Brother talks about having to grow up too fast taking care of his younger sibling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Johnny is 9 and full of silliness.

And, big brother Kirk is 13.

Together, the brothers are a comedic duo.

They're in the holiday spirit, though the two live four hours away from each other right now.

They got competitive snow tubing with Brix, the mascot for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Both boys were an absolute delight to be around.

And, with Christmas around the corner, our sponsors from NBC Oklahoma helped provide them with a gift.

“This is for Kirk, and this is Johnny and you can buy whatever you want," said Brittany with NBC Oklahoma, as she gave the boys two $100 gift cards.

"Thank you very much," Kirk said.

"I wasn't expecting this. $100 to do whatever I want with," Johnny said.

We sat the boys down to get to know them better.

"Besides me being ambidextrous, and awesome and a winner, of course,” Kirk said. "I'm a really nice person."

And, a caring brother, too.

He thinks about his little brother often.

"Like, whenever I'm doing something that I usually do with family, I'm always like 'Hey, I did this with my brother before,’” Kirk said.

Like, going to a Thunder game.

He's been a couple of times before.

"I am obsessed with basketball. My favorite team is the Thunder, and I play basketball now for my school," he said.

Kirk would love to play for the NBA someday but also has a backup plan.

As for Johnny, he's going in a different direction.

"Science, and I like to do experiments and stuff," he said.

Kirk feels like he's had to grow up too soon.

"Yeah, I wish I could have spent more time as a kid. I've just got to watch out for people,” Kirk said.

But, that brotherly guidance is hindered.

They want to be adopted together.

"If Kirk was with me, I'd want to be adopted but, if Kirk wasn't with me, I wouldn't want to be adopted," Johnny said.

Two loving brothers are now hoping to live under one roof once again with a family who appreciates their fun personalities and infectious smiles.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.