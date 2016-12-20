Letter from World War II airman to daughter discovered among tornado debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. – While volunteering during clean up after a deadly tornado struck Moore in 2013, an Edmond woman found a letter written by a World War II airman to his daughter.

She is now trying to find the owner.

When an EF-5 tornado struck the community of Moore in May of 2013, hundreds of Oklahomans stepped up to help pick up the pieces and rebuild.

Danielle Johnson was one of them.

“Our church was volunteering to go clean up, and so my husband and I went. It was mostly just trash is what we were finding,” Johnson said.

Then, Johnson stumbled upon a letter.

“I read it, and I knew it was something very important, that maybe somebody would want back,” Johnson said.

The letter appears to be addressed to the daughter of an airman who fought in World War II.

He wrote: “I didn’t see much of you from 1943 to 1954. I was sent overseas as a part of a B-17 bomber crew.”

Another line reads: “I remember going to Shawnee and having a picture made with you sitting on my lap and you had such a big smile on your face.”

“At the time, I was worried that it wouldn’t be taken care of, because everything was just being put into trash bags,” Johnson said.

So, she took it home with her, hoping to find the owner.

She recently found it while packing for a move.

“I hate that I’ve had it this long. I Googled how to find owners of pictures and stuff, but I’m worried that the person isn’t looking,” Johnson said.

That’s why she’s hoping someone recognizes the pictures or words and comes forward.

“I would think, if this person lost their house or lost their valuables, that pictures or anything like that would mean a lot to be able to find,” Johnson said.

Johnson gave NewsChannel 4 the letter, hoping someone will recognize it and give us a call.