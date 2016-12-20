Officials: ‘Suspicious package’ at Oklahoma State Capitol claimed

Posted 11:43 am, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 11:47AM, December 20, 2016
capitol-bomb

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a busy morning for investigators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a package was discovered near the east entrance of the Capitol around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The OHP bomb squad was called to the scene as a precaution.

Authorities said the package was under investigation, but there were no evacuations in place.

A short time later, officials say the owner of the package came to the Capitol to claim it.

 