× Officials: ‘Suspicious package’ at Oklahoma State Capitol claimed

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a busy morning for investigators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a package was discovered near the east entrance of the Capitol around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The OHP bomb squad was called to the scene as a precaution.

Authorities said the package was under investigation, but there were no evacuations in place.

A short time later, officials say the owner of the package came to the Capitol to claim it.

Suspicious package found at the east door of the Capitol. The owner has since shown up to claim it. OHP bomb squad on scene as a precaution. — Capt. Timmons (@capt_timmons) December 20, 2016