Officials: ‘Suspicious package’ at Oklahoma State Capitol claimed
OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a busy morning for investigators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a package was discovered near the east entrance of the Capitol around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The OHP bomb squad was called to the scene as a precaution.
Authorities said the package was under investigation, but there were no evacuations in place.
A short time later, officials say the owner of the package came to the Capitol to claim it.
35.467560 -97.516428