× Oklahoma association files lawsuit to challenge measure that allows wine to be sold in grocery stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit that challenges a ballot measure approved by voters that will legalize wine sales in grocery stores.

Online Oklahoma County court records indicate the group filed the lawsuit on Monday against the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission. The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order to block the commission from implementing changes to state alcohol laws mandated by the passage of State Question 792.

Under the proposal, grocery stores can sell wine and strong beer beginning in 2018. Currently, only licensed package liquor stores can sell wine and strong beer. Voters approved the measure in the Nov. 8 election.

But liquor store operators claim the measure is unconstitutional and that it could force hundreds of retail package stores to close.