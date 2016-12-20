Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at commercial building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thick black smoke caused trouble for firefighters battling a blaze at a commercial building on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to a commercial fire at a building in the 5400 block of N.W. 5th St.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring from the building.

As firefighters were trying to go into the structure to better fight the blaze, heavy smoke was making it extremely difficult for them to see.

As a result, the fire was listed as a 3-alarm blaze.

TAC 6 – Commercial Fire -5400 block NW 5th. Fire under control – video pic.twitter.com/0TKwmrh6Ni — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 20, 2016

Fortunately, fire crews were able to get the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to other structures.

However, about $370,000 worth was damage was done to the building and its contents.