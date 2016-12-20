Oklahoma homeowners eager to stop mail thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Alphonso Rodriguez went, on Monday, to his Oklahoma City house in the 8000 block of N.W. 100th for lunch.

“I came home to eat. I always open my blinds, and I sit at the computer and answer email,” Rodriguez said.

In the reflection of his computer, Rodriguez saw a car pull up to his neighbor’s mailbox.

And, then, it pulled up to his.

“And, as soon as I see that, I jump out,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez ran outside, his surveillance video capturing the action, as the woman takes off in a blue four-door sedan.

“She sped off as fast as she could and I’ll tell you, if I was in front of her, she would’ve run me over,” Rodriguez said.

Nine miles away, in a Yukon neighborhood, Greg Hutto said he captured the same woman on his surveillance video.

“We see the car approaching. We see her coming up and looking. She’s obviously looking for mail flags up,” Hutto said.

His video shows a car that looks just like the one in Rodriguez’s video, pulling into his neighbor’s driveway, where a package was stolen.

And, then, it shows her driving up to his mailbox and taking his mail.

“We didn’t lose anything of significant value. We lost a couple of Christmas cards. But, we know there’s other people out there that are going to lose a lot of other things,” Hutto said.

Carissa Bias is the neighbor whose package was stolen.

“Take from me. Take from my husband, but don’t take from my children, you know. That’s like, that breaks my heart that she’s taking from kids for Christmas,” Bias said.

“I thought it was a small incident and, obviously, today, we realize it is not. This is a plague. This is something she’s been doing for a long time. She’s hit a lot of families. I mean you’re stealing from kids. You’re stealing from hardworking Oklahomans,” Rodriguez said.

The frustrated victims are putting the video everywhere they can to try and stop the so-called “mail Grinch.”

Oklahoma City police are investigating the thefts.