Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter.
On Dec. 19, officers in Air One said someone was pointing a laser at their helicopter while on a call.
Investigators say they were able to pinpoint the location of the laser and guided officers to the home of 36-year-old Matthew Ober.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were able to obtain a laser from Ober and he was taken into custody
Ober was arrested on two complaints of pointing a laser at an aircraft.
