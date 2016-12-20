× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

On Dec. 19, officers in Air One said someone was pointing a laser at their helicopter while on a call.

Investigators say they were able to pinpoint the location of the laser and guided officers to the home of 36-year-old Matthew Ober.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were able to obtain a laser from Ober and he was taken into custody

Ober was arrested on two complaints of pointing a laser at an aircraft.