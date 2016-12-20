× Oklahoma County man pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in jail cell

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

On Monday, authorities say 57-year-old Richard Smith was found unresponsive in his cell. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Smith had just been arrested the previous day on charges of driving under suspension and on a warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

After he was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Smith was moved to the medical floor based on information he gave to jail officials.

At this point, officials believe he died from a pre-existing medical condition.

However, his cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are looking into Smith’s death.