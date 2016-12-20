Oklahoma man’s body found beheaded, castrated in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police in New Mexico are investigating the horrific murder of an Oklahoma man.

Authorities say the body discovered near a Walmart in Albuquerque on Saturday morning was found beheaded, castrated and not wearing clothes.

Investigators have identified the victim as 42-year-old Clifford Miller, who is from McAlester, Oklahoma.

“It’s tough. It’s not something that’s easy to see,” Fred Duran, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department, said.

According to KOB, Miller traveled to New Mexico within the last few months to find work in Albuquerque.

At this point, his cause of death is not known.

Investigators say they are still unsure about a connection to drug cartels or gangs.