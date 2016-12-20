Oklahoma senior displaced right before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Emotions were running high at Mt. Olive Senior Cottages Tuesday.

Several units flooded there, and neighbors said they are frustrated with property management.

Eighty-year-old Evelyn Bowden's unit suffered some of the worst damage.

“When I talk about it, I want to cry, because I'm losing everything,” she said. “I can't afford to replace my furniture.”

The sprinkler pipe in her guest bedroom busted.

Bowden called section 8, but all they can do is offer her a moving voucher.

She said property management won't put her up anywhere, it's been 24 hours and nothing in her apartment has been touched.

“I feel ignored, because he told me to get it out, and we'd get it cleaned up but you got to get the furniture out,” Bowden said. “Well, I live off a social security check and, after I pay my bills and get me a little food to eat, I don't have money.”

The company that manages the property, Seldin Company, tells the In Your Corner team they apologize for the inconvenience and immediately called the Red Cross and the Fire Marshall and began repair work to several of the damaged units.

They go on to say they will not cover any incidentals and urge all of their tenants to take out a renter's insurance policy, which Bowden did not do.

Most rental policies are pretty cheap and worth the investment.

“I try to stay strong, because I'm close to God,” Bowden said. “He takes me through it. He'll get me through it. I just hate feeling like I'm ignored.”

Bowden is staying with her sister right now, and we can tell you, after we left her apartment, a clean-up crew and contractors showed up to get to work.

We're also working to get her some additional help with moving and storing her furniture.

We’ll check back.