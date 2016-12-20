× Pauls Valley man arrested after allegedly assaulting, shooting his girlfriend

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting and shooting his girlfriend.

Dispatchers at the Garvin County 911 Center received an emergency call around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 17 after the victim ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Authorities say the 27-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital after paramedics learned she suffered from a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries.

She is expected to recover.

Over the next few days, deputies with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office recovered evidence related to the shooting.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Robert Samuel Tucker after investigators learned he allegedly physically assaulted and then shot his girlfriend.

At the time of his arrest, Tucker was out of jail on a bond for a case involving an assault on a sheriff’s deputy and another domestic assault charge.

The case remains under investigation. The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office.

Tucker is expected to be formally arraigned in a bond hearing on Tuesday