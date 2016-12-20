Police: Mother shot, killed while trying to raise money to buy daughter’s Christmas present

ARLINGTON, Texas – A Texas mother is dead after police say she was shot while trying to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her daughter.

Authorities say April Vancleave was trying to sell jewelry online to raise money for Christmas.

Last week, she agreed to meet a buyer inside a Target, but the person never showed up.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Vancleave brought her husband along so that she wouldn’t be alone. When the buyer never arrived, he drove her back to their apartment complex and dropped her off so he could go back to work.

However, investigators believe the alleged thieves confronted her in the parking lot. Vancleave was shot in the stomach and died a short time later at the hospital.

Now, police are asking for help finding two men who are considered person of interest in the case.