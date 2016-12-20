Police: Robber fires gun at Oklahoma City clerk before demanding money

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk is lucky to be alive after a bullet narrowly missed hitting him during a recent robbery.

On Dec. 17, officers were called to the One Stop Food Mart along S.E. 45th St. following an armed robbery.

According to the police report, investigators learned that a man came into the store and fired one round at the clerk before demanding money.

Once the victim gave the alleged suspect the money, he left the store.

The alleged thief is described as a black man, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, blue jeans, gloves, a black hat and a gray t-shirt around his face.

The next night, officers were called to the Sinclair Gas station along S. Sunnylane Rd. on an armed robbery.

Witnesses told police the alleged suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and racked the slide. However, that action caused the gun to jam.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department believe the same suspect is responsible for both crimes.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.