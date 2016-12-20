Police searching for man accused of stealing coats from department store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who allegedly stole several coats from a department store.

On Dec. 17, officers were called to Von Maur in Quail Springs Mall after learning about a possible theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, a worker at the department store told police that 24-year-old Mehrad Moosavi and another man were stealing multiple items from the store.

Witnesses told officers that the men allegedly grabbed several coats, ran out of the store and across the mall parking lot before Moosavi was caught.

The affidavit alleges that Moosavi was wearing two coats that he had taken from the store and was carrying another two.

While speaking with Moosavi, authorities learned that he and the other man allegedly stole seven coats just five days before.

Moosavi was arrested on two counts of larceny of merchandise.

Now, police are searching for another man who was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.